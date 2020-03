Tara Singh (1945-2020), Sungai Siput

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2.00pm, 5 March 2020 (Thursday), at 9, Jalan Gurdwara, Ipoh, Perak. Cortège leaves from residence No. 31, Jalan Lintang, 31100, Sungai Siput (U), Perak Darul Ridzuan at 1pm. PATH DA BHOG: 21 March 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Siput | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2.00pm, 5 March 2020 (Thursday), at 9, Jalan Gurdwara, Ipoh, Perak. Cortège leaves from residence No. 31, Jalan Lintang, 31100, Sungai Siput (U), Perak Darul Ridzuan at 1pm. PATH DA BHOG: 21 March 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Siput | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

TARA SINGH S/O BAGH SINGH

(23 November 1945 – 4 March 2020)

Village: Gurdaspur

Wife: Minderjit Kaur D/O Balwant Singh

Children & Spouse :

Karamjeet Singh & Rajinder Kaur

2. Keljeet Singh & Treshal Kaur

3. Datin Kelvinderjeet Kaur & Dato Jasvir Singh

Grandchildren:

Resheal Kaur

2. Dhanvir Singh

3. Ammretjeet Kaur

4. Manvirjeet Singh Chohan

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00pm, 5 March 2020 (Thursday), at 9, Jalan Gurdwara, Ipoh, Perak

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from residence No. 31, Jalan Lintang, 31100, Sungai Siput (U), Perak Darul Ridzuan at 1pm, 5 March 2020 (Thursday),

Path da Bhog: 21 March 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Siput (10am and Guru ka Langar to be served thereafter)

Contact:

Karamjeet Singh 016 229 2512

Keljeet Singh 016 5551664

Dato’ Jasvir Singh 012 2915111

| Entry: 4 March 2020 | Source: Family