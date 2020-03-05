Coronavirus derails Sikh games in Malaysia

The annual Holla Mahalla Games, a signature event of a Malaysian Sikh youth with games like badminton to athletics, has been postponed indefinitely due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The games, organised by the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), were scheduled for the later part of the month.

The cancellation follows a similar move across the causeway when the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) announced the cancelation of the Vesakhi Mela 2020.

WHAT IS HOLA MAHALLA? CLICK HERE.

The two-day Singapore event, which usually gets a government minister to its opening, was expected to attract some 4,000 people for sporting competitions and fun games. In the pipeline were also new simulator and augmented reality (AR) games.

On the Malaysian side, in a letter released today, SNSM jathedar Dr Jasbir Singh said the ‘heavy decision’ took into consideration the ‘advice and cautions by relevant and governing authorities, both local and international.’