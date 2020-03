Kirtan: Mool Mantar track by Amrita Kaur & Yadvinder Singh

KIRTAN | NEWLY RELEASED: Daughter and father kirtani team Amrita Kaur and Yadvinder Singh have released a 55-minute track on mool mantar. Music arranger/composer: Lovely Sharma; graphics and video: Navraj Sra; coordinator: Avtar Singh.

