Dalbir Singh (1948 -2020), Seremban

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 11.30am, 27 March 2020 (Friday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. Cortège leaves at 11.00am from residence at No 20, Jalan Nyior 3, Taman Nyior, Ampangan, 70100 Seremban | Malaysia

SARDAR DALBIR SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR KARTAR SINGH (AGED 71+)

(25.9.1948 – 26.3.2020)

Passed away peacefully on the 26th of March 2020 leaving behind:

Wife: Mata Kartar Kaur (Tari) D/O Late Sardar Kishen Singh

Sons & Daughters in law, Daughter, Granddaughter, Grandson, Sisters & Brothers in law, Nephews & Nieces and a whole lot of relatives and friends to mourn their loss.

Contact: Balvinder Singh 012-3301587

Message from Family: Due to the Covid-19 partial lockdown, we have been advised to keep the funeral a small affair. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends. We appreciate the love and support that we have received thus far. We thank you for that.

| Entry: 27 March 2020 | Source: Family