Dalbir Singh (1948 -2020), Seremban

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDAR DALBIR SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR KARTAR SINGH (AGED 71+)
(25.9.1948 – 26.3.2020)
Passed away peacefully on the 26th of March 2020 leaving behind:
Wife: Mata Kartar Kaur (Tari) D/O Late Sardar Kishen Singh
Sons & Daughters in law, Daughter, Granddaughter, Grandson, Sisters & Brothers in law, Nephews & Nieces and a whole lot of relatives and friends to mourn their loss.
Cremation / Saskaar: 11.30am, 27 March 2020 (Friday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan
Cortege Timing: Cortège leaves at 11.00am from residence at No 20, Jalan Nyior 3, Taman Nyior, Ampangan, 70100 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.
Contact: Balvinder Singh 012-3301587
Message from Family: Due to the Covid-19 partial lockdown, we have been advised to keep the funeral a small affair. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends. We appreciate the love and support that we have received thus far. We thank you for that.
| Entry: 27 March 2020 | Source: Family
