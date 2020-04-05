Covid-19: Shah Alam gurdwara disinfects premises

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

The Shah Alam gurdwara disinfected the entire complex last week as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

The disinfection area included the main Darbar Sahib, shota Darbar Sahib, classrooms, library, rooms, office, langgar hall, kitchen area, containers, lifts and lift lobbies, hockey/netball pitch, garden area and the surrounding compound.

The disinfection was conducted on Sunday (29 March), Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam said in an update emailed to Asia Samachar.

“These measures were taken by the GSGNSA Management Committee to ensure the entire Gurdwara Sahib premises was disinfected as there were an increase in the COVID 19 cases within the state of Selangor,” it said.

RELATED STORY:



Coronavirus and human suffering (Asia Samachar, 2 April 2019)

Covid-19: Malaysian operator brings latest disinfection technique (Asia Samachar, 21 March 2019)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |