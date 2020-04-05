Hipple donates PPE Coverall for Sungai Buloh hospital

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

A regional company managed to secure 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) coverall for the medical frontliners attending to patients infected with Covid-19.

Hipple (Asia Pac) Sdn Bhd, a homegrown market expansion services company based in Malaysia and Singapore, were moved to do their bit when they saw a dire shortage of the vital equipment.

Sometime last week, founder/MD Prithviraj Singh Sachdev and his team became aware that there was a severe shortage of PPE in the form of coveralls used by medical personnel.

“Subsequently we came to know that several medical frontliners were even trying to buy it online without success, to the point that coveralls paid for never arrived,” he told Asia Samachar.

On the social media, many would have seen images of medical personnel having to make DIY coveralls out of plastic bags.

The Hipple folks then managed to secure readily available stock from a foreign manufacturer.

“Once we knew the goods were available we felt me must try to help in this small part at least. Kalau kita boleh, kita wajib (if we can, we must) is the best way I can describe the feeling,” he said.

The PPE coverall were handed to MOH secretary general Dr Chen Chaw Min in a recent ceremony. Also present was Hospital Sungai Buloh director Dr Kuldip Kaur.

Sungai Buloh hospital has been designated as the hospital to handle the Covid-19 outbreak, along with a number of other hospitals.

In mid-March, Malaysian health minister Dr Adham Baba said that there were enough beds, wards and hospital staff in Sungai Buloh Hospital to cope in the event of a sudden surge in the number of infected people, adding the hospital can cater up to 772 patients at one time.

