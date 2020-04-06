Catch Malaysia’s first Punjabi telemovie

'Rabba Mereya’ premiers on Monday (13 April 2020) at Astro as Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Are you ready to catch Malaysia’s first locally-produced Punjabi telemovie? Then do catch ‘Rabba Mereya’ premiering at pay-per-view broadcaster Astro on Monday (13 April) to coincide with the Sikh celebration of Vaisakhi.

Produced by Sri Saheb Production Sdn Bhd and directed by Arjin Uppal, the movie features Avinder Singh, Hemant Shergil, Navinder Kaur, Gurvinder Singh and Malkit Kaur.

