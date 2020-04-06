My hopes when this is over

Remember, there are many within our neighborhoods struggling to find work and feed their families. Many can’t find time to even hope, many are crippled with fear and worry. - JAGDESH SINGH

By Jagdesh Singh | OPINION |

Back in the 90s, and even in the early 2000s, there were a slew of movies and TV series that depicted the end of civilization as we know it because of some catastrophe or another. From alien invasions (Independence Day was big in the day), to natural disasters, to even pandemics that are all too eerily similar to what we’re going through today. There’s always a collage scene in those movies and TV Series, where the effect of these catastrophes are suffered by somebody in the Middle East (think the Great Pyramid of Giza scene), somebody in the exotic India (think the Taj Mahal scene), somebody in oriental China (think the Great Wall of China scene), and somebody in some Antarctic or Artic area freezing away. It’s a typical scene to show how everyone in the world is equally affected by the catastrophe.

Well, fiction has now turned to reality, and we’re all looking at the same sky from each corner of the earth with the same uncertainty and the anxiety that comes with it. We’re all now hugging our families close to us, in our homes, and we are waiting. Just like in those scenes in the movies. But what’s different with the reality we’re in, compared to the fiction we grew up watching while munching popcorn, is that we all really believe that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve not just given up to fate, and waiting for our demise. We inherently know that there will be sadness because some of those whom we know might be impacted by the virus in one way or another. But at the same time, we know we’ll get through this somehow.

Hoping, and believing in hope, is a luxury to have for many of us. Remember, there are many within our neighborhoods struggling to find work and feed their families. Many can’t find time to even hope, many are crippled with fear and worry. Even so, I know some of them are still hopeful, while being so challenged.

Here are some hopes that I have for when after this is all over, and yes, I strongly believe this will all be over in good time.

1. The classes between rich and poor are further blurred

We’ve seen that the poor in many countries really suffer in these times because many live depending on jobs that pay daily, or jobs that require people to be outside of their homes. We’ve seen that many are struggling to eat and feed their families, some losing their homes because rent can’t be paid. But we’ve also seen many of the rich suffer as well. Some lose their livelihoods within a blink of an eye as the economies of the world crumble because of people not being able to work. Circumstances today are such. It has also become apparent, in these tough times, how dependent the rich are with the poor that work for them. It’s almost as if nature is balancing out the wealth gap by demonstrating that money can’t buy your health any more than the poor family struggling to eat can avoid contracting the disease. The disease has become a common denominator. I don’t hope rich people lose their livelihoods. But I hope to see the rich appreciate the poor more and help the poor elevate themselves from poverty.

2. Community service of feeding the poor grows

People like you and me are very aware that the poor are struggling. What we may not realize is how they’re struggling. Being hungry throughout the day and seeing your children suffer is something very hard for many of us to imagine. Good and kind-hearted people have stepped up the plate to cook and feed the poor on a daily basis, and many of us are contributing in some way or another. Selfless volunteers of soup kitchens and NGOs have always been there, but never at the forefront like now. Awareness and support for their good work has never been this strong because many of us have realized we’re all in this together. I hope to see these soup kitchens and volunteers outlive the laws that keep us at home for days end.

3. Appreciation and love of your family grows

Some of us have jokingly complain about being cooped up in our homes with our families. But none of us have actually suffered a single minute being with our loved ones. My family and myself have come to enjoy our conversations during lunch and dinner, even tea time during the weekend. And it’s not the typical “So, how was school today?” that we’ve normally rushed through the meals. We’ve come to chat about memories, about cousins and friends, about appreciating time, about the future, about their mother’s cooking. We’ve also come to really appreciate home-cooked food more than before, when we would just take a drive to the nearest corner lot restaurant for some noodles. I hope we make time to do this every single day after this period of homestay.

4. We never forget how fragile life is

Although the mortality rate of Covid-19 isn’t as drastic as many other diseases, the number of people dying from the contraction is very likely going to be quite big, unfortunately. Whether you’re rich, powerful, popular or poor and desolate, the virus doesn’t discriminate. I pray and hope we all don’t get it. But I also hope we all remember these times and remind ourselves to cherish what we have because we can perish at any chance, at a blink of an eye. I hope we remember how important it is for us to live healthy, to exercise and eat healthily, to not drink and smoke, because a healthy body is one of the best ways to fight an alien virus within our bodies.

There’s probably more that I’m hoping for but I won’t bore you with my fantasies of footballing glories for now.

What do you hope for? Please do share on the comments section. Let’s all hope together. Let’s all believe in the power of hope.

Jagdesh Singh, a Kuala Lumpur-based executive with a US multinational company, is a father of three girls who are as opinionated as their mother * This is the opinion of the writer, organisation or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

