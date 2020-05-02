Indian students trapped in UK by coronavirus ‘actually starving’

Emergency food drops for thousands of young people unable to work or fly home, reports The Guardian

By Anna Fazackerley | BRITAIN |

Thousands of Indian students unable to leave the UK because of the coronavirus lockdown are relying on food donations from charities because they can no longer afford to eat.

Student groups representing the students, from across the UK, have been coordinating emergency food drops with local community groups and charities. Many of the young people have lost their part-time jobs and can no longer afford even basic living costs.

The Indian National Students’ Association, one of the largest student groups, says so far it has helped to distribute food to more than 3,000 struggling students across the country. A second UK-wide students’ group, the National Indian Students and Alumni Union, says it has also had calls from hundreds of students who cannot afford food.

Charan Sekhon, chair of an Anglo-Indian charity based in Bedford called the Seva Trust, which has delivered food parcels to more than 60 Indian students in its local area, says: “We have had lots of examples where students are actually starving. They haven’t got anything at all to eat.”

