Sikh empire coins up-close

CANADA

A new documentary on the Sikh empire coins, a topic rarely discussed by the majority of Sikhs, has just been released by a Canada-based film maker.

The 22-minute documentary by Micromeg Movies captures interviews with a number of numismatist, coins dealers and coins collectors.

The documentary is an attempt to ‘illuminate the gallant & glorious past of Sikh empires produced by using original Sikh Coins as markers & milestones’, as described by the promoters.

“This long neglected subject by Sikh Historians and Numismatists alike needs immediate attention by Sikh community to save & protect our proud heritage,” reads an entry at its website.

Among those interviewed were Sikh numismatist Gurprit Singh who is also author of the Coins of the Sikhs – Sri Amritsar Jiyo. Others featured included Sikh coins dealers Sneh Jain, Goga Jain and Jeevandeep Singh as well as Sikh coins collectors Dalwinder Singh and Dr Parvinder Jit Singh Khanuja.

The documentary as produced and directed by Surjit Singh Pahwa, along with co-director Ashish Thind and co-producer Bicky Singh from the SikhLens. Micromeg Movies is also the producer of short films “Bonjour Ji” and Ibadat.

The project is supported by Chapman University, Dodge College of Cinema and Sikhlens. The Sikh International Film Festival (SIFF) has officially selected the documentary to be showcased in its 2020 film festival.

