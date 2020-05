E-Akhand Path for Malacca annual prayers

2020 Akhand Path in memory of Baba Sohan Singh

MALACCA 2020 | Official link for 48th Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji Salana Yaadgiri E-Akhand Path from Gurdwara Sahib Melaka | Starts 6am Malaysian time (10pm GMT) 22 May 2020. Ends 1pm Malaysian time (5am GMT) 24 May 2020

