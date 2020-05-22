Facemask & turban hacks

Having trouble fixing your mask over the turban? Yes, the ‘ear’ thing. Worry no more. 16 year-old Dheerej Singh, an active member of a Kuala Lumpur gurdwara, hacks a solution. Check out the video at Asia Samachar Facebook page. Click here.

