Sikhs join Black Lives Matter protest

By National Sikh Campaign | US |

This weekend we saw protests around the country calling attention to the systemic racism our black brothers and sisters face every day. The horrific murders, discrimination, and harrassment they endure needs to stop. We are so proud of all the Sikhs who stood in protest this weekend, and all those who are actively working to promote equality as Guru Nanak did.

Sikhs know that every person is equal. We are taught that all people, regardless of race, religion, caste, or gender, are made from the same clay and molded by a perfect Potter who does not make mistakes. An injustice to one is an injustice to us all, and we need to do our part to heal the wound racism has left on the United States.

Please, join us in praying for our law enforcement to work justly and with the good of the people they serve in mind. May any injustice performed by their hands be duly punished and corrected. May our elected officials enact laws that protect and benefit all who face harassment, discrimination, and racism. May the hearts and minds of all Americans be convinced that each person they see (regardless of race, gender, or creed) is their brother, their sister, their friend.

Stay safe if you protest. Stay generous if you donate. Stay convicted when you advocate.

(The article and photo was published at the National Sikh Campaign Facebook page in the aftermath of the killing of black American George Floyd who was pinned down by a white police officer)

