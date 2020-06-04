9 students fined for apartment gathering during circuit breaker

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Nine students were fined between S$2,500 and S$4,500 on Wednesday (June 3) for breaching Covid-19 regulations by gathering at a rented apartment to have tea, study or chat, reports Today Online.

They were caught after an unidentified person called the police about “an altercation” at the 34A Kim Keat Road apartment.

Three of the students who were fined were tenants at the apartment. They are Indian nationals Navdeep Singh, 20, Sajandeep Singh, 21 and Avinash Kaur, 27.

Navdeep and Sajandeep were given the highest fines of S$4,500 for each inviting three people to the apartment. Their guests were each given fines of S$2,500.

The court heard that the incident occurred on May 5, during the “circuit breaker” period when it was illegal to have guests at one’s household, or to meet other people for social purposes, according to the report.

When the police responded to the call about the altercation at about 12.50pm, they found 17 people inside the apartment. Six people — including the three accused tenants — were registered tenants of the unit.

