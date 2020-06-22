Joginder Kaur (1940-2020), Old Klang Road, Kuala Lumpur

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
MADAM LATE JOGINDER KAUR W/O LATE ANOKH SINGH
(4 Feb 1940 – 22 June 2020)
Mata Ji passed away peacefully on 22 June 2020. Deeply missed by children & spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Children & Spouses:
Saraman Singh & Kaldip Kaur
Amarjit Singh & Franch Kaur
Amerjit Kaur & Surjit Singh
Parminder Kaur & Late Jagindar Singh
Gurdip Kaur & Late Baldev Singh
Path Da Bhog: To be updated.
Contact:
Saraman Singh +60123876640
Amarjit Singh +60142242536
Gurdip kaur +60122055037
RMCO: This announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends of her demise. As it is still RMCO, the cremation is limited to immediate family members. The family will abide and strictly comply to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Only 20 people are allowed at any one time.
| Entry: 22 June 2020 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |