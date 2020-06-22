Joginder Kaur (1940-2020), Old Klang Road, Kuala Lumpur

MADAM LATE JOGINDER KAUR W/O LATE ANOKH SINGH

(4 Feb 1940 – 22 June 2020)

Mata Ji passed away peacefully on 22 June 2020. Deeply missed by children & spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Children & Spouses:

Saraman Singh & Kaldip Kaur

Amarjit Singh & Franch Kaur

Amerjit Kaur & Surjit Singh

Parminder Kaur & Late Jagindar Singh

Gurdip Kaur & Late Baldev Singh

Path Da Bhog: To be updated.

Contact:

Saraman Singh +60123876640

Amarjit Singh +60142242536

Gurdip kaur +60122055037

RMCO: This announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends of her demise. As it is still RMCO, the cremation is limited to immediate family members. The family will abide and strictly comply to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Only 20 people are allowed at any one time.

| Entry: 22 June 2020 | Source: Family