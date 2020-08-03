Sentul gurdwara opens facility to bath body of deceased

Sikh families living in high rise buildings are faced with the challenge of bathing the body of their loved ones who have passed away.

And the situation has become more acute with some general hospitals no longer providing space to families to do so.

A gurdwara in Kuala Lumpur has come to the rescue of the Sikh community with the opening of a multipurpose hall that also allows families to attend to the dead.

On Saturday (1 Aug), Gurdwara Sahib Sentul (GSS) unveiled the facility costing RM150,000.

GSS committee president Rajpal Singh said many Sikh families live in high rise condominiums in the surrouding area, and they include the elderly.

“For the last two years, we have had many Sikh Sangat (congregation) who have requested to bath the deceased body at the gurdwara as they do not have the facilities in their home to do so.

“Since hospitals nowadays don’t provide bathing services for non-Muslims. Hence, a place to bath the body of a deceased Sikh has become an essential need,” he told Asia Samachar.

Aside from bathing the dead, the families will also be allowed to familiy, relatives and friends to pay their last respects to the departed.

Rajpal said the metal deck marquee tent will also allow large scale cooking to cater for bigger functions.

In the past year, he said the gurdwara had successfully conducted two major functions.

“We plan to continue being able to hold a large crowd for functions as this gurdwara is located in the heart of town,” he said.

Winner Dynasty Group chairman Liow Soon Hee had paid for the entire construction cost for the multipurpose hall.