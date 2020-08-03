Swaran Singh Sandhu (1931-2020), Klang

PATH DA BHOG: 9 August 2020 (Sunday), 4pm to 6pm, followed by Guru Ka Langar at Gurdwara Sahib Klang| Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SWARAN SINGH SANDHU S/O FAUZA SINGH
(14.10.1931 – 1.8.2020)
Village: Thathian Mahantan, Amritsar, Punjab, India
Our dear one has gone away,
And has gone with Waheguru to stay,
Although this passing makes us weep,
We rejoice as our loved one lived happily, healthy and to the fullest,
and now rest safe in god’s keep.
Wife: Balbib Kaur (Biro) Klang
Children / Spouses:
Jismel Singh / Ranjit Kaur
Mahindar Singh / Nirinder Kaur
Late Gurcharn Singh / Dalvinder Kaur
Grandchildren/spouses:
Kawaljit Singh/ Kavita Kaur
Nashvinder Kaur
Simranjit Kaur / Dabraj Singh
Terinder Singh
Late Dharamjit Singh
Roshan Singh
Arvinn Singh
Great grandchildren:
Piya Kaur Sandhu
Saanvi Kaur Sandhu
Vihaan Singh Heir
Path da Bhog: 9 August 2020 (Sunday), 4pm to 6pm, followed by Guru Ka Langar at Gurdwara Sahib Klang
Contact:
Mahindar Singh 016-2087895
Message: Please abide to the recent Covid-19 SOP. Wear a mask and sanitize regularly. Elderly above 60 years of age and unwell are not encouraged to join the prayers & children below 12 years old are not allowed into the gurdwara.
| Entry: 3 Aug 2020 | Source: Family
