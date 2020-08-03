Swaran Singh Sandhu (1931-2020), Klang

PATH DA BHOG:  9 August 2020 (Sunday), 4pm to 6pm, followed by Guru Ka Langar at Gurdwara Sahib Klang| Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SWARAN SINGH SANDHU S/O FAUZA SINGH

(14.10.1931 – 1.8.2020)

Village: Thathian Mahantan, Amritsar, Punjab, India

Our dear one has gone away,

And has gone with Waheguru to stay,

Although this passing makes us weep,

We rejoice as our loved one lived happily, healthy and to the fullest,

and now rest safe in god’s keep.

Wife: Balbib Kaur (Biro) Klang

Children / Spouses:

Jismel Singh / Ranjit Kaur

Mahindar Singh / Nirinder Kaur

Late Gurcharn Singh / Dalvinder Kaur

Grandchildren/spouses:

Kawaljit Singh/ Kavita Kaur

Nashvinder Kaur

Simranjit Kaur / Dabraj Singh

Terinder Singh

Late Dharamjit Singh

Roshan Singh

Arvinn Singh

Great grandchildren:

Piya Kaur Sandhu

Saanvi Kaur Sandhu

Vihaan Singh Heir

Path da Bhog: 9 August 2020 (Sunday), 4pm to 6pm, followed by Guru Ka Langar at Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Contact:

Mahindar Singh 016-2087895

Message: Please abide to the recent Covid-19 SOP. Wear a mask and sanitize regularly. Elderly above 60 years of age and unwell are not encouraged to join the prayers & children below 12 years old are not allowed into the gurdwara.

 

 

