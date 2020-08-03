Singapore High Court judge Dedar Singh Gill sworn in

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Judicial Commissioner Dedar Singh Gill was today (3 Aug) officially sworn in as a High Court judge before Singapore President Halimah Yacob at the Istana. He took on the role effective 1 Aug.

Dedar’s swearing in ceremony was attended by his wife, son and daughter, as well as Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

“I am confident that he will discharge his duties fairly and with integrity,” Halimah said in a Facebook entry.

The 61-year old judge first joined the Supreme Court bench upon his appointment as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court in August 2018 The Supreme Court comprises the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

The Prime Minister’s Office had first announced his appointment on 6 April, more than two months before the dissolution of Parliament on 23 June to pave the way for the July 10 general elections.

Asia Samachar had reported on the appointment here.

Prior to joining the judiciary, Dedar was the managing director for intellectual property (IP) at law firm Drew & Napier LLC.

At the Supreme Court, Justice Menon had tasked him to manage the IP list of the High Court, and worked on reviewing the intellectual property dispute resolution system in Singapore. Aside from IP cases, he has experience with cases related to contract, tort and negligence matters.

This is the second major judicial appointment in the region this year. On 10 July, Malaysia elevated Court of Appeal judge Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal to the Federal Court, the nation’s highest court.

