2,356 Hindu temples to receive govt aid – Report

A total of 2,356 Hindu temples in the country will receive RM5 million in special assistance from the Federal Government, Makkal Osai reported.

The government allocated the special fund to assist the temples which faced financial difficulties due to the movement control order, said Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) president RS Mohan Shan. The Star newspaper today (4 Aug) picked up the story.

Most Hindu temples cover their operating costs with donations by devotees, but there has been a shortfall as the temples were closed for nearly three months.

The MHS on its own had spent about RM3 million on religious activities, RM2.9 million of which came from donations, the report added, quoting Mohan Shan.