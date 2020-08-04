CRASH COURSE: How to test your product before market entry

If you are a young person interested in entrepreneurship, we have just the crash course for you!

On 8 Aug 2020 (Saturday), you will have a chance to learn about how to bring products into the market through testing and market research. The session will be handled by Amrit Kaur from Testing Ground and Harprem Doowa from frank.co.th.

What’s more – there will also be special guest Gundeep Anand from the UK sharing about how he started the UK’s largest street soccer tournament.

What are you waiting for? Sign up at bitly.com/mislsession2 now! Click here to register.

The 2nd Session of the MISL Entrepreneurship Workship Series is supported by Asia Samachar, the largest Sikh media portal in Asia outside of India.

It is also supported by Ramgarhia Youth Association Kenya (RYA), Young Sijkh Association Singapore (YSA), Singapore Sikh Education Fund (SSEF), Sikh Sewaks Singapore, Sikh Youth Australia (SYA) and Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).