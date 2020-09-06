IN MEMORY: Sardar Sohan Singh (1928 – 2019), Batu Gajah

1st year Barsi in Loving Memory of our beloved

SARDAR SOHAN SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR AMAR SINGH

(1928 – 2019)

(Retired Headmaster, Batu Gajah)

In remembrance of our late father, Sardar Sarjit Singh Sidhu and Family wish you to join us for a Jodh Mela programme on the

12th September 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Chagkat, Batu Gajah, Perak

The programme will commence with Kirtan Darbar at 10am followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog at 11.15am

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Please accept this as a personal invitation from the family. In lieu of the RMCO, kindly observe the S.O.P. in place.

Contact: Sarjit (017 – 669 7775)