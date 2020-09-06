IN MEMORY: Sardar Sohan Singh (1928 – 2019), Batu Gajah

KIRTAN & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 12 September 2020 (Saturday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Chagkat, Batu Gajah, Perak | Malaysia
ਪਾਂਚ ਤਤ ਕੋ ਤਨੁ ਰਚਿਓ ਜਾਨਹੁ ਚਤੁਰ ਸੁਜਾਨ ॥ ਜਿਹ ਤੇ ਉਪਜਿਓ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਲੀਨ ਤਾਹਿ ਮੈ ਮਾਨੁ ॥੧੧॥
1st year Barsi in Loving Memory of our beloved
SARDAR SOHAN SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR AMAR SINGH
(1928 – 2019)
(Retired Headmaster, Batu Gajah)
In remembrance of our late father, Sardar Sarjit Singh Sidhu and Family wish you to join us for a Jodh Mela programme on the
12th September 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Chagkat, Batu Gajah, Perak
The programme will commence with Kirtan Darbar at 10am followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog at 11.15am
Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Please accept this as a personal invitation from the family. In lieu of the RMCO, kindly observe the S.O.P. in place.
Contact: Sarjit (017 – 669 7775)
| Entry: 6 Sept 2020 | Source: Family
