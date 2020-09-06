Gian Kaur (Nanjo) (1935-2020), Subang Jaya

SASKAAR: Last respects is from 9am 11am on 8 September 2020 (Tues) at our residence. Cortege leaves at 11.15am on the same day from No 1, Jalan SS 17/2E, 47500, Subang Jaya, for cremation at 12.00pm at Nirvana Memorial Park, Shah Alam | Malaysia

Birth and death are subject to the Command of the Lord’s Will; through His Will we come and go. (SGGS, 472)

GIAN KAUR (NANJO) d/o KABAL SINGH

(Age: 85)

wife of late Harbans Singh (ex TNB)

passed away on 30th August 2020.

Deeply missed, forever loved and cherished by:

Children / Spouse (Grandchildren):

Sochait Singh (Canada) / Teljeet Kaur (Nishaljeet Kaur)

Daljit Singh (deceased) / Navjeet Kaur (SJMC) (Amritpreet Kaur, Sukhpreet Singh)

Harbinthar Kaur / John Ruban (Shoun Vinther, Dave Vinther, Pamela Preet)

and a host of relatives, friends & loved ones.

Last respects is from 9am 11am on Tuesday, 8th September 2020 (Tuesday) at our residence. (Maximum attendees allowed at any one time: 20 pax)

Cortege leaves at 11.15am on the same day from No 1, Jalan SS 17/2E, 47500, Subang Jaya, for cremation at 12.00pm at Nirvana Memorial Park, Shah Alam. (Maximum attendees allowed at any one time: 15 pax)

PATH DA BHOG will be held from 10am 12noon on Saturday, 26 September 2020 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

Due to the RMCO and in line with the government regulation, the family urges all relatives and friends to abide and comply with the SOP set by the Government. It is mandatory to wear a face mask and practise physical distancing at all times.

The family thanks the doctors and nurses at SJMC for the care rendered.

For further information, please contact: Navjeet Kaur 012-225 1466

| Entry: 6 Sept 2020 | Source: Family