Aussie Sikh councillor faces sex offences charges

Sim Singh-Malhi made an unsuccessful bid for Chaffey seat in 2018 state election

A regional councillor and former state Labor candidate is facing charges in a South Australian court involving serious sex and violence offences.

Renmark Paringa councillor Sim Singh-Malhi faced the Berri Magistrates Court — in the state’s Riverland region — on the charges on 4 Sept, reports ABC.

The report said among the charges levelled was twice engaging in sexual intercourse with a person without consent, false imprisonment, assault, and threatening to kill or endanger life.

Malhi had made an unsuccessful bid for the seat of Chaffey in the 2018 state election.

South Australian Labor leader Peter Malinauskas said he was pushing for Malhi’s eviction from the party.

“Tonight, I have taken immediate action in relation to the arrest of a former Labor candidate for serious sex and violence offences,” Malinauskas was quoted in the report. “As a leader, I must send a strong message that domestic violence is deplorable, there are consequences and it will not be tolerated.”

The matter will return to court next year.

