SNSM elects Harjinder Singh as new jathedar

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Penang-based Harjinder Singh has been elected unopposed as jathedar of Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM) at its annual general meeting today (19 Sept).

The out-going team’s nominee and deputy jathedar Paramjeet Singh had pulled out to avoid voting.

Harjinder, a former SNSM Penang chief and a cancer survivor, has pledged to enhance SNSM’s communications with gurdwaras nationwide and other Sikh organisations.

“We also need to beef up our communications with our branches,” he told the house after his election at Kuala Lumpur. As per the SNSM constitution, he will serve for a two-year term, and can run for another two-year term.

RELATED STORY:

Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia: Moving forward in trying times (Asia Samachar, 18 Sept 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |