Engage virtually best media and marketing minds for next 4 Tuesdays, for free

This is your chance to engage some of the best minds in media and marketing when the Malaysian Media Conference (MMC) kicks off on Tuesday (3 Nov 2020). This year, the conference goes virtual, and it is free.
So, for the next four Tuesdays, those interested in media, marketing and branding have the opportunity to pick the brains of some of Malaysia’s top minds.
On Nov 3, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) CMO Raymond Siva will jump straight into solutions for punching through business as usual (BAU) as the nation, and the world, is gripped by the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jazz Tan, who founded and runs youth online engagement platform YouthsToday, will then offer her insights on what brands should understand about the future generation of buyers.
Microsoft Malaysia communications head Dashika Gnaneswaran will then deep-dive into how leveraging on inclusive technological solutions is a key ingredient in rebuilding economies.
What was earlier designed as a one-day physical conferences has now been turned into MMC Tuesdays – 4-part virtual mini-conference, aired live on our facebook page every Tuesday in November. To register, click here.
The event is powered by the Marketing magazine, anchored by Harmandar Singh, which carries information and opinions for the media, marketing, branding, advertising and communications industry Malaysia. Ham, as he is popularly known, is himself a brand communications expert in the region.