Teens rescued with turbans, garden hose after falling through ice in northeast Calgary

By Michael King | CANADA |

It was a scary couple of minutes for two girls who fell through the ice of a stormwater pond in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.

Community members who were walking near the pond quickly jumped into action to help save them, and neighbour Kulninder Bangar caught it all on video.

EMS said they were called out to a drainage pond near 60 Street and 88 Avenue N.E. around 11:30 a.m. for reports that two young teenage girls had fallen through the ice.

Bangar said her daughter had called her out onto her porch which faces the pond and could see the two girls partially submerged in the pond and calling for help.

“The screams were like a deathly scream,” said Bangar. “It was so terrifying, it’s hard to erase.”

The video shows several older neighbours jumping into action, first trying to use siding from a nearby renovation project to reach one of the girls.

But when that didn’t work, Bangar said the men started unravelling their turbans and tying the pieces of cloth together to make a rope.

