Dalip Singh Gill (1923-2020), Village Kokri Kalan

LAST RESPECTS can be paid at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10.30am-12.30pm on 11 Dec 2020 (Friday). SASKAAR / CREMATION at 1pm. PATH DA BHOG: 20 December 2020 (Sunday), 5pm-7 pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia