India farmers’ protest update – 10 Dec

By @amaanbali | INDIA |

Updated at @amaanbali twitter at 8pm (Malaysia/Singapore), 6.30pm (India) on Thursday, 10 Dec 2020

1. The railway lines will be stopped from 10th onwards. We had given ultimatum of 10th for repeal of laws.

2. All toll plazas will be made toll free on 12

3. All DC offices across nation will be ghearoad on 14

4. Our people coming from Uttarakhand and Punjab are harassed.

5. [Farmers leader Balbir Singh Rajewal] took a hit at Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal [also Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution] and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that laws are made unconstitutionally as agriculture is state subject.

6. Rejewal said that they have admitted that the laws are made using trade and commerce provisions and agriculture interests are not taken care of.

7. He called the government PC a face saving act.

8. He said that government continues to count its schemes and policies but fails to address issue at hand.

9. Rajewal said that government lies about land acquisition because the passed bill clearly states that “recovery be made on arrears of land revenue”

10. Buta singh requested Press to ask government about them rigidity on not taking the laws back.

11. Home Minister Amit Shah [who is also ruling party BJP president] has said that we don’t intend to crackdown on protestors – Darshan Pal [President of Krantikari Kisan Union].

12. Rajewal – We are willing to talk once a concrete proposal based on our demands is sent to us.

13. Buta Singh [Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill] – We aren’t fond of sitting on roads. It is up to Government to resolve the issue.