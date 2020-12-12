FarmersProtest: All borders leading to Delhi are closed

By @amaanbali | INDIA |

#FarmersProtests enters day 16. It’s foggy day again at Singhu Border. The resolve of our men is greater than cold & rain. Fortunately the drizzle early this morning at 3 didn’t impact anything. Here are key Updates-

1. All borders leading to Delhi are closed.

2. Since farm unions have announced to make toll plaza’s free as well, additional troops are deployed on all toll plazas in Haryana & Gurgaon.

3. With farmers likely to attempt blockade of Delhi-Jaipur highway, forces have seen deployed there as well.

4. Sonipat Administration has said that it will treat everyone free of cost and people should come forward to get tested if they feel any symptoms.

Rumour mills are going strong. Please please do confirm everything before you share it. #FarmersProtests

5. Punjab BJP leaders Surjit Jayani, Harjit Grewal & Ashwini Sharma will meet top Centre today. Meeting likely to be attended by Shah & Tomar to discuss and find a resolution to the farmers agitation. #FarmersProtests

Updated at @amaanbali twitter at 1pm (Malaysia/Singapore), 10.30am (India), 5am London on Thursday, 12 Dec 2020