Regional orthopaedic hospital in the making appoints Dr Pavandeep as COO

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Taiping-born Dr Pavandeep Singh Dhillon has been appointed as the chief operating officer at HSC Healthcare Group, a Kuala Lumpur based hospital that is in the midst of transforming into a regional orthopaedic hospital.

He was previously the clinical and operations manager at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital since June 2018.

Prior to that, Dr Pavandeep was the senior medical supervisor at Top Glove Global Doctors and chief medical officer at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital.

“I started off as a medical doctor. Later I realised my calling was in management of healthcare. I got into management seriously in the last seven years,” he told Asia Samachar.

Pavandeep returned to Malaysia in 1999 after completing the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum. He later pursued the Master of Business Administration at Cardiff Metropolitan University in 2015.

Hence, his joining HSC is a natural progression of his passion in healthcare management.

Located within walking distance of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, HSC was acquired by TE Asia Healthcare Partners in December 2019.

HSC has been operating since 2003 as a medical centre and one-stop advanced health screening hub. Apart from offering comprehensive health screening, it also offers cardiac and endoscopy services, and will soon provide general surgery services.

In a statement earlier, TE Asia said it will be partnering with top orthopaedic surgeons to transform HSC into a specialty orthopaedic centre that will offer cutting-edge technology.

His parents are now retired in Ipoh, Perak, where he grew up. His father is retired teacher Kuldip Singh and mother Gernal Kaur. Dr Pavandeep is married to Dr Sangeeta Kaur who runs the Klang-based Klinik Alam Medic.