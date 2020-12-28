Long serving Malacca granthi passes away

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Long serving Gurdwara Sahib Malacca (GSM) granthi Harcharan Singh Mota Singh passed away yesterday (27 Dec). He was 61.

Prior to moving to Malacca, he had served as a staff with Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), acting as manager and granthi Sabha House then located in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

He had earlier served as an assistant granthi under the watch of Giani Ran Singh who served from 1987 to 2015.

Harcharan leaves behind wife Harjan Kaur and three children.

The cremation (saskaar) will be at Jelutong crematorium at 3.30pm today.