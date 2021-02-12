Malaysian gurdwaras can open conditionally from Feb 12

By Malaysian Gurdwaras Council | GUIDANCE NOTE |

To All Gurdwaras and Saadh Sanggat Ji.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

The Minister of National Unity has written to Non-Muslim places of Worship separately conveying NSC approval for them to open for limited hours from tomorrow 12/02/2021.

The Gurdwaras are allowed to reopen from 12/02/2021 on the following conditions:

Gurdwaras can open from 6am to 9 am daily

There must be strict compliance with SOP and the Gurdwara Parbandaks are responsible to ensure compliance with SOP.

To maintain a record of devotees attending. My sejahtera to be used or register book.

There can be a maximum 30 persons attending at any one time

and wearing masks and observing social distancing. This is not stated in the ministry letter. I had enquired from ministry official as to above and ministry official had said a maximum of 30 persons allowed at one time.

We were contacted by phone by the ministry official to obtain our views. I had also requested for evening prayers from 6pm to 8.30 pm daily. This is not included in the Ministry letter.

The Ministry letter is attached below.

From: Jagir Singh MGC

11/02/2021.

(The above guidance note was confirmed by the sender)

