Malacca Gujrati Hindu temple to double free meals

Melaka Gujarati Association president Bharat Ajmera said hundreds of the packets a day have been snapped up in less than an hour since the service began two weeks ago.

MELAKA: High demand for the free vegetarian meals at the only Gujarati-themed Hindu temple here has its management planning to double its output.

“We started the free meal campaign as part of our social responsibility during the movement control order.

“We will continue to provide the free meals until the end of March by placing additional packets,” he said on Sunday (Feb 14).

Bharat said the food packets are distributed outside the Shree Ambaji Temple along Jalan Ujong Pasir starting 6pm on a daily basis.

He said the meals are distributed to locals regardless of their ethnicity.

“Volunteers will hand out the packets to anyone stopping over. We don’t mind when some ask for additional packets for their family members,” he added.