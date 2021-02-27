An American Sikh joins combat communications squadron just before he hits 40

"I just want to give back to my community, give back to my country, that has given me so much" - Drupinderbir Singh Khaira

An American Sikh was close to celebrating his 40th birthday. As the next part of his life journey, Drupinderbir Singh Khaira decides to join the 265th Combat Communications Squadron.

“To be honest with you I’ve always wanted to join the military. Right now, even though I’m 39, this is the perfect time that I could join. I want to give back to the country that has given me so much,” said Dru.

Aside from working on U.S. Navy Destroyers or Abrams Tanks, Dru has decided to join the Air National Guard to serve his state and country. He’s now one of the MAINEiacs, as they are known. The cut-off age to join is 40.

The 265th Combat Communications Squadron is based in South Portland, Maine. The unit deploys, operates and maintains strategic emergency communications anywhere in the world in both peacetime and combat environments. Recent deployments include Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, and Niger.

“This is ideal for me because I’m financially and career-wise I’m in a stable position. So the best thing to do is to serve my country. I just want to give back to my community, give back to my country, that has given me so much,” he said in a video released at the 101st Air Refueling Wing Facebook page.

Dru has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in and cyber security engineering.

In the same video, 265th CCS commander Lt Col Brian Camire says: “With his qualifications and the caliber of the individual that he is, we could tell us is someone that we want to have in the 265th family.”

