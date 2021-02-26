Sardar Jagjit Singh @ Gurdial Singh (1945-2021), Ex-Kampar

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves residence No 42, Jalan Desa Gombak 1, Taman Desa Gombak, 53000 Kuala Lumpur at 1.30pm, 27 Feb 2021 (Saturday) to Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL. Saskaar will be at 3pm. If you would like to pay your final respects at Loke Yew, due to MCO restriction, please strictly adhere to prevailing SOP | Malaysia

SARDAR JAGJIT SINGH @ GURDIAL SINGH (EX-KAMPAR)

(1.11.1945 – 26.2.2021)

Village: Koharkha

Wife: Late Sardarni Piar Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Jagdev Singh & Renujeet Kaur

Sukdev Kaur & Satvinder Singh

Jasdev Kaur & Aniljit Singh

Daldev Singh & Manjeet Kaur

Paramdev Kaur & Premjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Sohan Singh, Nimmerta Kaur, Kabir Singh, Ekraj Singh, Gur Eesha Kaur, Maneesha Kaur, Prabhjeeven Singh, Jasnaamjeet Kaur, Phurman Kaur, Darsan Singh, Hardev Singh, Gursimar Kaur, Darvesh Singh, Banndna Kaur & Pranav Singh

And a host of relatives & friends to mourn their loss.

Saskaar / Cremation: Cortege leaves residence No 42, Jalan Desa Gombak 1, Taman Desa Gombak, 53000 Kuala Lumpur at 1.30pm, 27 Feb 2021 (Saturday) to Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL. Saskaar will be at 3pm. If you would like to pay your final respects at Loke Yew, due to MCO restriction, please strictly adhere to prevailing SOP.

Contact:

Jagdev Singh 012-2148464

Daldev Singh 016-2729967

Satvinder Singh 019-3709027

Message From Family:

It is with sadness, love and cherished memories we share that our family partriach has peacefully passed away surrounded by his family.

He will be remembered fondly for his gentle nature and endless caring.

We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who have conveyed their heartfelt condolences, prayers & support.

| Entry: 26 Feb 2021 | Source: Family