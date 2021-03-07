Canadian Sikh student celebrated for sparking change in virtual school

Karanveer Singh Anand gets his avatar for a classroom project. This is a good story!

By Asia Samachar Team | CANADA |

A Sikh student from Newmarket is being celebrated for speaking out and sparking change. When 13-year-old Karanveer Singh Anand was creating his avatar for virtual school, he noticed that the head covering he wears wasn’t an option. So he and his teacher tried to find a solution, reports CBC.

It was great to see his teacher equally invested in making sure that Karanveer did not have to ditch his identity.

“I was really happy that I could finally be who I am,” Karanveer tells CBC. Kudos to the student, teacher and the company Pixton.

To view the video, go here (Sikh student celebrated for sparking change in virtual school, CBC, 3 March 2021)

RELATED STORY:

High school senior Sikh student managed to volunteer this year. NYT featured him. (Asia Samachar, 28 Feb 2021)