Inderjit Kaur (1938 – 2021), Alor Setar

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS: 21 March 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12 noon, at Jelapang Gurudwara, Ipoh | Malaysia
ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥
Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||
By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)
MATA INDERJIT KAUR D/O KERNAIL SINGH
W/O SARDAR PRITAM SINGH JOHL
Age: 82
Passed away peacefully on 10 March 2021
Leaving behind her beloved:
Children / Spouses
Premjeet Singh Johl
Prof Dr Shireenjit Kaur Johl / Jagjit Singh (Brisbane, Australia)
Assoc. Prof Dr Satirenjit Kaur Johl / Mohan Singh Mann (B Mohan Raveen & Partners, Ipoh)
Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Giresh, Gurleen and Mitt.
Mummyji / Naniji
You are a blessing to us
Your wisdom, strength and love has guided us
You were always there when we needed you
No task too great or small
With loving heart and willing hands
For us you did it all
Your memory is a treasure
You are loved so dearly add fondly
And
You will be missed beyond measure
Akhand Path: 19 March 2021 – 21 March 2021 (residence).
Path da Phog & Antim Ardaas: 21 March 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12 noon, at Jelapang Gurudwara, Ipoh.
| Entry: 15 March 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |