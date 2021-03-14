Inderjit Kaur (1938 – 2021), Alor Setar

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS: 21 March 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12 noon, at Jelapang Gurudwara, Ipoh | Malaysia

ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

MATA INDERJIT KAUR D/O KERNAIL SINGH

W/O SARDAR PRITAM SINGH JOHL

Age: 82

Passed away peacefully on 10 March 2021

Leaving behind her beloved:

Children / Spouses

Premjeet Singh Johl

Prof Dr Shireenjit Kaur Johl / Jagjit Singh (Brisbane, Australia)

Assoc. Prof Dr Satirenjit Kaur Johl / Mohan Singh Mann (B Mohan Raveen & Partners, Ipoh)

Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Giresh, Gurleen and Mitt.

Mummyji / Naniji You are a blessing to us

Your wisdom, strength and love has guided us

You were always there when we needed you

No task too great or small

With loving heart and willing hands

For us you did it all

Your memory is a treasure

You are loved so dearly add fondly

And

You will be missed beyond measure

Akhand Path: 19 March 2021 – 21 March 2021 (residence).

Path da Phog & Antim Ardaas: 21 March 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12 noon, at Jelapang Gurudwara, Ipoh.

