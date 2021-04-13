In Loving Memory: Dr Pretam Singh Chanan Singh (1930-2020)

FIRST YEAR BARSI: Path da Bhog on Sunday, 25th April 2021 at 9.30am to 11.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Jalan Raja Alang, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

DR PRETAM SINGH S/O CHANAN SINGH

(1930-2020)

Husband of Dr Ajit Kaur

Deeply missed and forever cherished by family and loved ones. Rest in peace.

Path da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 25th April 2021 at 9.30am to 11.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Jalan Raja Alang, Kuala Lumpur

(016 – 238 9367, 016 – 374 3196, 018 – 292 0514)

Due to the current CMCO and SOP compliance, please note the strict regulations and guidelines required.

| Entry: 13 April 2021 | Source: Family