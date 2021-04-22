Malaysian Sikh organisations abhor ‘senseless killing’ at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) and Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) convey deepest condolences to families of all those killed and injured in the horrific attack.

| Statement | Malaysia |

Tragic event of the shooting of innocent people including 4 Sikhs at Indianapolis

The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) and the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) abhors the senseless killing of 8 people including 4 Sikhs and the wounding of 5 others by a former employee of Fed-Ex who went on a shooting spree in the warehouse and then shot himself. The MGC and the KDM sends its deepest condolences to the families of all those killed and injured in the horrific attack. The 4 Sikhs killed were Amarjit Kaur 48, Jasvinder Kaur 50, Amanjeet Kaur 66 and Jaswinder Singh 68 years.

We note that the President of the United States Joe Biden has condemned this shooting of innocent people and has ordered the flags to fly at half mass. The American Government should come down hard on such human-haters, but also on organizations and institutes that preach hatred and violence. There must also be a stricter control on the access and purchase of guns.

Once again, we express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the innocent victims of the senseless shooting. May Waheguru give the bereaved families strength to bear the loss of their loved ones.

(The joint statement, dated 21 April 2021, has been confirmed by the sender).

RELATED STORY:

Four Sikhs, including a grandmother, among 8 killed in Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting (Asia Samachar, 17 April 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |