Princess Anne opens new Sikh community hub in Northampton

BRITAIN

Princess Anne opened the Siri Guru Singh Sabha Northampton on Wednesday (28 April). The centre will serve as a a gurdwara, community centre and youth club for Northampton’s Sikh community.

“At the Gurdwara HRH met Hot Food for the Homeless volunteers, who provide hot meals for rough sleepers, food bank volunteers, museum volunteers, and the Community Centre and Youth Club Management Committee,” according to an entry at the Royal Family twitter.

In June 2020, Siri Guru Singh Sabha Northampton and Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club (SCCYC) received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service 2020, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

