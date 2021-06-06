Delhi-based Sikh chamber raises funds for #HelpIndiaBreathe project

By Asia Samachar | INDIA |

Join Sikh Chamber of Commerce (T.S.C.C) on Sunday, 6 June 2021, 6-8 pm (IST) for a live event with well-renowned artists, performers, and speakers as we stand united to #helpindiabreathe by raising funds and supporting our nation. Live stream on FB, Twitter and Youtube @tsccworld

How? Donate. To donate, click here

T.S.C.C is a progressive and secular organisation that was formed in 2013 to work towards promoting business and trade activities based on the Sikh principles of Honesty, Integrity, Equality, Oneness and Service. Our members come from different religious, cultural and social backgrounds and are spread across 16 countries. The chamber supports them in doing business with each through knowledge sharing, networking and other tools required to grow on all levels. While our focus is commerce we also in equal part work on Sewa or service back to humanity. We do this primarily by extending support to NGOs in raising funds and resources for their good work. Wherever there is a need we step in ourselves and do the work ourselves.

Current Relief & Aid Work

The current and ongoing humanitarian & medical crisis in the country demanded us to immediately step in and we set up a task force to assist patients with their needs for hospital beds, oxygen, medicines etc. A comprehensive tech platform is being put into place along with a Mental Health Helpline and many other initiatives which will provide further help to those in need across the country. *Help India Breathe*

The shortage of oxygen prompted us to launch a fundraiser to procure oxygen concentrators. In the last few days we have raised a little over 6.5 lacs and have already procured and distributed the concentrators from the same, not waiting to achieve the full target. Our target is to raise at least Rs 1 Cr through this campaign. We have now extended the work to beyond oxygen and included other essentials like medicines and food in this campaign. Here is the link to the fundraiser.

