Adoring eyes witness promotion of military intelligence soldier Ranbir Kaur

UNITED STATES

US soldier Ranbir Kaur received her promotion to Sergeant First Class watched by adoring family members.

Check out the photo and you see the pride in the family in full display. Capturing video at the side is her father, Mahan Singh Nijjar.

In a message to Asia Samachar, Ranbir’s family said that Mahan had always believed in his daughter and was proud that she has been able to balance soldiers and home life while raising a son who is now 4 years-old.

Ranbir is from the 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion which is part of the California Army National Guard. Her photo was shared at the battalion’s Facebook page.

The battalion is tasked with providing linguists for human intelligence, counter-intelligence, and signals intelligence support, in addition to operating a center for language training and development. Like all National Guard units, the battalion can be called up for state duty by the state governor, ranging from support for anti-drug operations to providing linguists for interpretation and translation.

