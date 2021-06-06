Karamjit Kaur Jassal (1955-2021), Ipoh, Perak

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2.00pm, 7 June 2021 (Monday) at Buntong Crematorium (Hindu Crematorium) Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak. Hearse leaves No 356, Persiaran Buntong Jaya 3, Ulu Buntong, 30100 Ipoh, Perak at 1.30pm | Malaysia
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
KARAMJIT KAUR D/O LATE SDR KARTAR SINGH
The family of Karamjit Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully on 6 June 2021.
Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00 pm, 7 June 2021 (Monday) at Buntong Crematorium (Hindu Crematorium) Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak
Cortege leaves from No 356, Persiaran Buntong Jaya 3, Ulu Buntong, 30100 Ipoh, Perak at 1.30pm
Husband: Kulwan Singh s/o Late Hajura Singh
Children / Spouses:
Paramjit Singh / Ravinder Kaur
Kiranjit Singh / Reshmi Kaur
Grandchildren : Gursahej Kaur
Contact:
Paramjit Singh 016 – 390 5267
Jessy 014 – 330 1708
Arvin 012 – 470 1894
(Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)
| Entry: 6 June 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |