Karamjit Kaur Jassal (1955-2021), Ipoh, Perak

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

KARAMJIT KAUR D/O LATE SDR KARTAR SINGH

The family of Karamjit Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully on 6 June 2021.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00 pm, 7 June 2021 (Monday) at Buntong Crematorium (Hindu Crematorium) Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak

Cortege leaves from No 356, Persiaran Buntong Jaya 3, Ulu Buntong, 30100 Ipoh, Perak at 1.30pm

Husband: Kulwan Singh s/o Late Hajura Singh

Children / Spouses:

Paramjit Singh / Ravinder Kaur

Kiranjit Singh / Reshmi Kaur

Grandchildren : Gursahej Kaur

Contact:

Paramjit Singh 016 – 390 5267

Jessy 014 – 330 1708

Arvin 012 – 470 1894

(Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)

| Entry: 6 June 2021 | Source: Family