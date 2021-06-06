Karamjit Kaur Jassal (1955-2021), Ipoh, Perak

SASKAAR / CREMATION:  2.00pm, 7 June 2021 (Monday) at Buntong Crematorium (Hindu Crematorium) Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak. Hearse leaves No 356, Persiaran Buntong Jaya 3, Ulu Buntong, 30100 Ipoh, Perak at 1.30pm

SASKAAR / CREMATION:  2.00pm, 7 June 2021 (Monday) at Buntong Crematorium (Hindu Crematorium) Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak. Hearse leaves No 356, Persiaran Buntong Jaya 3, Ulu Buntong, 30100 Ipoh, Perak at 1.30pm

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

 

 

KARAMJIT KAUR  D/O LATE SDR KARTAR SINGH

The family of Karamjit Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully on 6 June 2021.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00 pm, 7 June 2021 (Monday) at Buntong Crematorium (Hindu Crematorium) Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak

Cortege leaves from No 356, Persiaran Buntong Jaya 3, Ulu Buntong, 30100 Ipoh, Perak at 1.30pm

Husband: Kulwan Singh s/o Late Hajura Singh

Children / Spouses:

Paramjit Singh / Ravinder Kaur

Kiranjit Singh / Reshmi Kaur

Grandchildren :  Gursahej Kaur

Contact:

Paramjit Singh  016 – 390 5267

Jessy 014 – 330 1708

Arvin  012 – 470 1894

(Please observe the MCO guidelines. We understand if you’re unable to attend due to the restrictions and we thank everyone for their assistance and prayers.)

 

| Entry: 6 June 2021 | Source: Family

