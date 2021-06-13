MGC: Gurdwaras should reach out to the poor and needy Sikhs

To All Gurdwaras Presidents and Parbandhak Committees.

HELP to the needy during PKP Total Lockdown 3.0.

The PKP Total Lockdown 3.0 has now been extended by the Government to 28/6/2021. It has been in force since 1/6/2021.

2. This Total Lockdown has resulted in businesses closing, employees losing jobs or not allowed to work ,Universities and schools closing etc. This Executive action has resulted in economy shrinking ,businesses closing and hundreds of thousands losing their sources of income. Many people are facing hardship and pain. Many are also going hungry and some are really in desperate condition.

3. In view of the above the MGC appeals to all Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees to help the needy and the poor by providing them with dry rations and financial aid where possible. The Gurdwaras should reach out to the poor and needy Sikhs in their areas and provide them the necessary assistance. This is the time to use the Gurdwaras Golokh to assist the needy.

4. The promised RM 15,000/- aid to each Gurdwara will be given out as soon as the circumstances permit and the Full Lockdown is lifted. Dhanwad Ji.

From: Jagir Singh, MGC (13/6/2021)

(This is a note from Malaysian Gurdwaras Council president Jagir Singh. It was confirmed by the sender)

RELATED STORY:

‘Tuhan’ for Muslim God, ‘tuhan’ for other faiths? MGC response to Malaysia’s Malay language outfit (Asia Samachar, 22 April 2021)