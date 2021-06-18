Kirklees College taps Palvinder Singh as principal and chief executive

Further education specialist Palvinder Singh is now the new principal and chief executive at Kirklees College, one of the biggest British colleges.

“With over 20 years’ experience in the sector, Palvinder is passionate about the role and value of further education and its power to transform lives and communities,” the college said in a social media update.

The college was founded in 2008 as part of a merger between Dewsbury College and Huddersfield Technical College. It is entrenched in the heart of West Yorkshire and boasts eight bespoke centres across the Kirklees region, from two main centres based in Dewsbury and Huddersfield, to specific learning centres in animal care, construction, engineering, equestrian studies, process manufacturing as well as the recently opened Pioneer Higher Skills Centre.

Prior to this, Palvinder was the group deputy principal at Kidderminster College, a division of Newcastle Upon Tyne (NCG), since 2017. Before that, he was a group vice principal at Leeds City College.

On the community front, he sits on the board of the Sikh Press Association (SikhPA), a UK-based international news agency connecting the Sikh community with media.

Palvinder has a bachelor’s business degree from University of Birmingham and a MSC in Marketing/Management from the University of Huddersfield. He is also a chartered marketer with the Chartered Institute of Marketing.