IN LOVING MEMORY

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

With grief and sorrow, we regret to inform you the demise of our beloved mother Kerupal Kaur a/p Tara Singh (Dharshini) wife of our late father Tara Singh. She passed away peacefully today 14-8-2021. In view of the MCO, the funeral and Sehaj Path da Bhog will be a private affair limited to immediate family members only. We thank everyone for their kind support and prayers.

She leaves behind

Son: Balbeer Singh

Daughters: Sushil Kaur and Kiranjit Kaur

Daughter in Law: Jasmin Kaur (Rita)

Son in Laws: Satbir Singh and Dr Amardeep Singh

Grandchildren: Raashvin Singh, Satleen Kaur, Roshan Singh and Trishna Kaur

Contact: Raashvin Singh +6017 4954219; Satleen Kaur +6019 2760686

| Entry: 14 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

