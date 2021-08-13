Penang gurdwara to run mental health virtual forum series

Speakers (left to right): Dr Semran Kaur Badeshae, Dr Anildev Singh Malhi and Dr Bilbir Kaur Chingara Singh

By Anandpreet Kaur | Malaysia

With no end in sight to the Covid-19 pandemic woes, a Penang gurdwara is planning to rollout a virtual forum series on mental health.

The series, organised by Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang (WGSP), will kick start next Sunday (22 Aug 2021) with consultant psychiatrist Dr Semran Kaur Badeshae talking on the topic ‘Covid & Child Mental Health’.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many as evidenced by the increasing numbers of calls we have received by those experiencing stress including feeling suicidal and depressed,” said WGSP committee secretary Sukhveer Kaur.

She said the forum series was intended to raise awareness on mental health related issues such as promoting an understanding of good mental health, recognising the signs of stress, how to cope with stress and knowing the various avenues for seeking help.

The second in the series of forums will be on ‘Lockdown Woes: How Are you Coping?’ by Ipoh-based psychiatrist Dr Anildev Singh Malhi. On 31 Aug, consultant psychiatrist Dr Bilbir Kaur Chingara Singh will speak on ‘Depressing in the Elderly’.

The virtual forum sessions will be moderated by Sukhveer, Youngo human rights working group coordinator Alka Kaur and Prof Ishwar Parhar from the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

The online talk series will be held on Facebook live. Asia Samachar is a supporting partner of the event.

