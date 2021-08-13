In 1995, Harvinder Singh Grewal received invitation letter for Singapore Citizenship from The Prime Minister's Office. He shares his story as Singapore celebrates its National Day

By Harvinder Singh Grewal | Singapore |

I remember my schooling (Primary and Secondary) days in Singapore being an integral part of multi-cultural society and reverence given during flag raising/lowering ceremonies and singing our National anthem “Majulah Singapura” and reciting our pledge made us so proud and gave us an identity growing as an individual. Joining Ngee Ann Polytechnic gave me the freedom to choose my career path, I chose Electronics and Communication Engineering, which contributed to the techie and trouble-shooter in me. My parents returned to India in 1989 but my future was tagged to Singapore as being a foreign student, I had already signed a student-bond for the state Sponsorship. Thanks for investing in my education, Singapore!

Poly prepared us for the future to come to contribute to the economical success of Singapore. My first job in Hewlett Packard Enterprise as a Technical Specialist gave me all rounded technical, process and systems exposure. HP was also responsible for sponsoring my Singapore Permanent Residence. HP also invested in my social and extra-curricular growth by sending the few “cream of the crop” to the USA to transfer technology to Singapore.

It was 1995 when I received the invitation letter for Singapore Citizenship from The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Finally I could claim and announce to be a proud SINGAPOREAN!! Getting married changing jobs (local and aboard) for progress and growth, starting a family, going to finish my degree from RMIT University in Information Technology, 10 years after my Diploma thanks to Al Rubin (Kulicke & Soffa) for edging and sponsoring me to pursue my full potential, was a challenge no doubt but an investment worth while one as it fueled the next chapter of my career growth, working for NTUC FairPrice Co-Operative in various growing positions. Bernard Chew and Dickson Yeo thanks for the trust and belief in me to setup and build the logistics technology group capable of delivering and sustaining state of the art fully automated logistics solutions serving the FairPrice Group Supply Chain.

Looking back all these years I am proud to say that I am a product of Singapore. I am proud to introduce myself as a “Singaporean” a brand I feel very much proud of and carry close to my heart.

We all have a state we need to belong to and connect with… Singapore is my home and state.

Happy 56th Birthday Singapore I feel proud to have grown along side of you contributing to your growth.

Majulah Singapura! Onwards Singapore!

Here’s to many more years of progress and prosperity.

Harvinder Singh Grewal, a veteran in the supply chain and logistics industry, is the chief automation and operation consultant for ORCA Cold Chain Solution in the Philippines. His family lives in Singapore.

