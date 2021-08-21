United Sikhs breathes new life into Covid-19 patients with free oxygen devices at home

United Sikhs vice-president Mandeep Singh (centre) with the group’s medical director Dr Simeran Kaur (second left), together with some of their volunteers. – Photo: Moganraj Villavan / FMT

PETALING JAYA: Since May, United Sikhs has been helping the public by providing oxygen concentrators, portable oxygen bags, pulse oximeters and more to treat Covid-19 patients who are forced to quarantine at home.

Known as the Home Covid Care initiative, the NGO’s medical director Dr Simeran Kaur said its goal was to help patients manage their post-Covid-19 symptoms, especially those that still require breathing aid or blood oxygen level monitoring devices.

“This initiative started when United Sikhs recognised the dire need for oxygen concentrators as hospital beds were full and Covid-19 cases were rising, so our organisation decided to help the hospitals and the general public,” she told FMT adding that oxygen concentrators are lent to patients for two weeks.

Simeran said in the past few weeks, demand for these oxygen concentrators had increased with up to 400 calls a day as more Covid-19 patients have been asked to quarantine at home.

“The oxygen concentrators are mostly purchased from our local manufacturer. But they will first be brought back to our headquarters for a thorough check.

“Those who need an oxygen concentrator will need a doctor’s letter before our team of volunteers can deliver the item to your home,” she said.

Dr Simeran Kaur and Mandeep Singh delivering an oxygen concentrator to Hospital Ampang. (Moganraj Villavan pic)

According to Simeran, the organisation has around 400 volunteers throughout Malaysia and they were all dedicated to helping despite most of them having their own jobs.

“All our volunteers are very dedicated and they do this out of love and compassion to serve our fellow Malaysians because they care. Just looking at them working so hard, makes me feel so happy and proud to be part of this organisation,” she said.

