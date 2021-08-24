Mandalay Sikh youth extend helping hand

By Asia Samachar | Myanmar |

Mandalay Sikhs distributed some 80 dry ration packages to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The collection and distribution was helmed by Mandalay Sikh Youth which is also providing oxygen regulators to those having breathing difficulty in view of the Covid-19.

Photo courtesy of the Mandalay Sikh Youth Facebook page.

